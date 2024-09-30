Martin Scorsese Honors Kris Kristofferson, His ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’ Star: ‘One of the Highlights of My Life’

“He was a poet. Truly. Inside and out. And a damn good actor, a remarkable screen presence,” the director says of the performer, who died this weekend

Martin Scorsese honored “A Star Is Born” actor and nine-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson, saying that the pair’s collaborative effort on the 1974 romantic comedy “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” was “one of the highlights of [his] life.”

“Right now, I’m on a small boat between Ustica and Palermo, listening to ‘Me and Bobby McGee,’ remembering Kris Kristofferson,” the filmmaker said in a statement to media. “Just like half of the world. I was lucky enough to work with Kris. He was a poet. Truly. Inside and out. And a damn good actor, a remarkable screen presence. Spending time with Kris when we made ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’ was one of the highlights of my life.”

The musician died in his Maui home on Saturday at 88 years old, a representative for the performer shared with TheWrap. Since then, Hollywood stars shared tributes to the star, paying tribute to and remembering Kristofferson’s impactful career.

Singer and actress Barbra Streisand said she knew Kristofferson was “special” when she saw him perform for the first time at the Troubadour club in Los Angeles.

“Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became ‘A Star Is Born,’” Streisand said. “In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I’d written for the film’s main love theme, ‘Evergreen.’ For my latest concert in 2019 at London’s Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, ‘Lost Inside Of You.’”

“He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause,” Streisand added. “It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved. My thoughts go to Kris’ wife, Lisa, who I know supported him in every way possible.”

Jimmy Webb, whose ballad “Highwayman” inspired the name of Kristofferson’s band The Highwaymen, also remembered Kristofferson in a Facebook post.

“We lost a fellow Highwayman today. Godspeed, Kris,” the songwriter and composer wrote.

Check out more of the reactions and tributes below.

Dakota Fanning said in her Instagram stories: “This legend was so good to me when we worked together on ‘Dreamer.’ What an honor to have spent time in his presence.”

