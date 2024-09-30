Martin Scorsese Honors Kris Kristofferson, His ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’ Star: ‘One of the Highlights of My Life’

Martin Scorsese honored “A Star Is Born” actor and nine-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson, saying that the pair’s collaborative effort on the 1974 romantic comedy “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” was “one of the highlights of [his] life.”

“Right now, I’m on a small boat between Ustica and Palermo, listening to ‘Me and Bobby McGee,’ remembering Kris Kristofferson,” the filmmaker said in a statement to media. “Just like half of the world. I was lucky enough to work with Kris. He was a poet. Truly. Inside and out. And a damn good actor, a remarkable screen presence. Spending time with Kris when we made ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’ was one of the highlights of my life.”

The musician died in his Maui home on Saturday at 88 years old, a representative for the performer shared with TheWrap. Since then, Hollywood stars shared tributes to the star, paying tribute to and remembering Kristofferson’s impactful career.

Singer and actress Barbra Streisand said she knew Kristofferson was “special” when she saw him perform for the first time at the Troubadour club in Los Angeles.

“Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became ‘A Star Is Born,’” Streisand said. “In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I’d written for the film’s main love theme, ‘Evergreen.’ For my latest concert in 2019 at London’s Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, ‘Lost Inside Of You.’”

“He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause,” Streisand added. “It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved. My thoughts go to Kris’ wife, Lisa, who I know supported him in every way possible.”

Jimmy Webb, whose ballad “Highwayman” inspired the name of Kristofferson’s band The Highwaymen, also remembered Kristofferson in a Facebook post.

“We lost a fellow Highwayman today. Godspeed, Kris,” the songwriter and composer wrote.

Check out more of the reactions and tributes below.

#KrisKristofferson



What a great loss

What a great writer

What a great actor

What a great friend



I will always love you, Dolly pic.twitter.com/AzbCvBlJiz — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 30, 2024

an epic human with the biggest heart ♥️ you will be so, so missed. rest easy, my friend. #kriskristofferson pic.twitter.com/VUcUz3KFta — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) September 29, 2024

Dakota Fanning said in her Instagram stories: “This legend was so good to me when we worked together on ‘Dreamer.’ What an honor to have spent time in his presence.”

Dakota Fanning’s Instagram (Instagram/@DakotaFanning)

Heartbroken over the recent passing of legendary country singer Kris Kristofferson at the age of 88.



Here is Kris with The Highwaymen performing "Highwayman" Live at Nassau Coliseum, 1990.



Rest In Peace legend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BSX1Iasko2 — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) September 29, 2024

“Kris Kristofferson believed creativity is God-given, and those who ignore such a gift are doomed to unhappiness. He preached that a life of the mind gives voice to the soul, and his work gave voice not only to his soul but to ours. He leaves a resounding legacy.”

—Kyle Young,… pic.twitter.com/JMyZp6lJUr — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (@countrymusichof) September 29, 2024

The GRAMMY Museum remembers the truly multifaceted three-time GRAMMY winner Kris Kristofferson, who was the subject of our 2017 exhibit, 'For The Good Times: The Artistry Of Kris Kristofferson.'



A true voice of a generation, his legacy looms large in country music and beyond. pic.twitter.com/MWjx5pirWQ — GRAMMY Museum (@GRAMMYMuseum) September 30, 2024

I loved everything about Kris Kristofferson. He was a poet of the everyday. You can find joy even in his sad songs – and that awareness of joy is what he calls a blessing. He’ll be missed. https://t.co/V5q440B2Ou — Ken Burns (@KenBurns) September 30, 2024