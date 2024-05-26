Bradley Cooper joined his friends in Pearl Jam at the BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday to perform “Maybe It’s Time” from his 2018 film “A Star Is Born.” Cooper starred as fictional character Jackson Maine in the movie, which he also directed and cowrote, based on prior versions of the film.

The concert appearance was reminiscent of the film itself. In one scene, Cooper’s character falls in love with newcomer Ally (played by Lady Gaga) and invites her onstage to perform with him — though Cooper and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder don’t share the same romantic relationship, the moment was still special for fans.

Back in 2018, Cooper shared that Vedder helped him prepare for the role. He told Yahoo Entertainment, “I went up to Seattle and spent four or five days with him and I asked him 9,000 questions. And he gave me minor, little things that only musicians know about what to do, just aesthetically and the inner workings.”

Cooper and Gaga’s remake of the 1932 drama “A Star Is Born” was a major success, though not everyone agreed. Barbra Streisand, who starred in a 1976 remake of the same film, initially praised the concept but later walked back her compliments.

“At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea,” she told The Project in 2021. “So I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976.”

Cooper and Gaga’s version was nominated for eight Oscars, which included Best Picture. The movie walked away with one win, for Gaga’s song “Shallow.”