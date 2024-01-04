Martin Sheen Denies Report That He Supports RFK Jr: ‘Nor Will I Be Attending His Party’

Martin Sheen says he in no way supports Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after a Daily Mail report that he and singer Dionne Warwick would be attending the politician’s fundraiser.

“I do not endorse RFK Jr nor will I be attending his party,” Sheen said in an Instagram story post on Thursday. He followed the remark up with another post stating that President Joe Biden would be his pick for the upcoming presidential election.

“I will wholeheartedly support Joe Biden and the Democratic ticket for 2024,” Sheen wrote.

Martin Sheen’s Instagram post. (Photo courtesy of @ramoncalledmartin)

Chiming in to back Sheen up was his “West Wing” co-star Bradley Whitford, who said the claims were completely false.

“There’s a story going around saying Martin Sheen is supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president. The story is incorrect. Martin asked us to post this on his behalf,” Whitford wrote in her post.

Sheen’s response comes just a day after Warwick shot down reports that she too was in support of the independent presidential candidate and would be attending his “multi-million dollar” fundraiser.

“This is absolutely ridiculous. If you are going to lie on my name, at least lie about something cool,” the “Walk on By” singer tweeted Wednesday.

While Warwick and Sheen won’t be voting in favor of Kennedy, Eric Clapton has fully endorsed him and reportedly helped him raise $2.2 million in funding when he performed at a private party in Californica in September.