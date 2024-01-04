Dionne Warwick scoffed at a report in the Daily Mail that she will take part in a “multi-million dollar” fundraiser for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“This is absolutely ridiculous. If you are going to lie on my name, at least lie about something cool,” the “Walk on By” singer tweeted Wednesday.

She even jokingly suggested the kind of rumor she’d like to be a part of instead: “Revealed: Dionne collaborates with Rihanna on new album.”

Of the fundraiser itself, the 83-year-old singer wrote,”I don’t know anything about this event. I did not agree to it and I certainly won’t be there.” Warwick was responding to the American Values 2024’s retweet of a Daily Mail article from Dec. 28.

The headline in the Daily Mail article said that Andrea Bocelli would perform at a fundraiser for the former Democrat and that Warwick would be among “well-wisher” guests Martin Sheen and boxer Mike Tyson.

The only apparent affiliation Warwick has with the Kennedy name is being honored as one of 2023’s Kennedy Center Honors, which was held on Dec. 3. Fellow lifetime achievement recipients for last year were Billy Crystal, soprano Renée Fleming, Bee Gees founder Barry Gibb and Queen Latifah. The center is named after the 35th U.S. President, John F. Kennedy.

In October, Kennedy’s own siblings urged the public not to vote for him, calling his campaign “dangerous for our country.”

“Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment,” read the statement that was signed by filmmaker Rory Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy II and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.

The Hill shared a link to the RSVP page for the Jan. 22 RFK Jr. fundraiser, which costs $2,500 to $50,000 to attend and will also serve as a 70th birthday celebration for Kennedy.

One of the few musicians who has come out in favor of the conspiracy theory-prone Kennedy is Eric Clapton, who helped raise a reported $2.2 million when he performed at private party in September in California.