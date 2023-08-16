It’s nearly time for the return of “The Masked Singer,” which means it’s time to meet some of this year’s contestants. And TheWrap can exclusively reveal two of them to you now: Hibiscus and S’more.

Yes, S’more is literally a life-sized s’more from a campfire, complete with a Snidely Whiplash-esque mustache, and Hibiscus does look freshly plucked from a garden. You can see the costumes in full in the photos at the bottom of this post.

OK, you’re back? Great, let’s speculate. Obviously, the gender of the costume doesn’t always match the gender of the singer inside it. You might recall that last season, “Twisted Sister” singer Dee Snider competed in a female doll costume, complete with heels. So, for now at least, there’s no way to even guess at who might be under the flower and fireside snack costumes.

“The Masked Singer” is set to kick off its 10th season with a special episode airing immediately following the NFL Double Header on Sunday, Sept. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/5:00-6:00 PM PT live to all time zones) on Fox. The premiere will deliver a special celebrity performance and reveal, teased to be “one of the biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history!”

(Granted, it’ll be hard to top last season’s reveal of actual legend Dick Van Dyke, but you never know who will show up on that stage).

The premiere episode will also bring back some favorite “Masked Singer” alums, including Michelle Williams, Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone and more for unmasked duet performances.

Like last year, the show will feature theme nights once the season is properly underway, including “Trolls Night,” celebrating the November release of DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls Band Together.”

There will also be a “Harry Potter Night” episode airing the week of Halloween, an episode celebrating the music of Elton John, “NFL Night,” “One Hit Wonders,” “Disco,” “2000s Night,” “I Wanna Rock” and “Soundtrack of My Life.”

You can check out the S’more and Hibiscus costumes below.

FOX