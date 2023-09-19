Max has finally entered the live sports game with an optional add-on from Bleacher Report. The sports tier will launch on the platform Oct. 5.

The Bleacher Report Sports add-on will be available to all Max subscribers during a promotional period that will last through Feb. 29. After that, it will cost $9.99 a month in addition to the typical cost for the streaming service.

Subscribers will be able to watch live games from the MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, U.S. soccer and golf through Bleacher Report’s “The Match.” These games will simulcast on Max via the Bleacher Sports add-on and will continue to air on TNT, TBS and TruTV. Warner Bros. Discovery has predicted the new add-on will give subscribers access to more than 300 live games a year.

Additionally, Bleacher Report’s live video content and VOD library will be available to subscribers. This will include “Inside the NBA” as well as select live international sports events such as “24 Hours of Le Mans.”

The first broadcast event is set to be MLB National League Division Series, which will take place on Oct. 7 and marks the start of the NHL regular season and NBA Opening Night.

“The greatest collection of entertainment, news and now sports all in one place… this makes Max the most complete streaming service for consumers and reaffirms why Max is truly The One To Watch,” JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games for Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a press release.

“We want to be everywhere sports fans are and our unparalleled offering of leading sports, combined with the power of the Bleacher Report brand and content, including the unique way B/R engages with young sports fans, all delivered through the new Max platform will enable us to broaden our audience and delight new fans,” Luis Silberwasser, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, said. “We are uniquely positioned to offer viewers the best selection of premium sports and exciting events and fan-focused additional programming, all within a fantastic multi-sport product that will meet the evolving consumption needs of our viewers – both casual and hardcore sports fans.”