Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne have parted ways as partners for their production company, Animal Pictures, TheWrap has learned. After founding the company together in 2018, Lyonne will continue to produce projects under the same banner, while Rudolph will operate independently.

“Moving forward, Natasha will operate under the name Animal Pictures while Maya will produce independently,” Rudolph and Lyonne said in a joint statement obtained by TheWrap. “We will continue to support each other and remain committed to the various projects we’ve developed together and have in the pipeline. We are excited for each other and what the future holds.”

Since the company’s launch, the duo has spearheaded several series, including Peacock’s mystery comedy “Poker Face,” in which Lyonne stars as an unlikely mystery solver Charlie Cale, Apple TV+ series “Loot,” which stars Rudolph, as well as Cirocco Dunlap’s Amazon Prime Video series “The Hospital.”

With several seasons underway across the company’s portfolio, Lyonne and Rudolph will continue to produce together for the next installments in the works, though they will not be collaborating on any new projects. After being renewed for a second season last year, production on the second season of “Loot” paused production amid the double Hollywood strike this May as striking writers picketed its filming.

“Poker Face” faces a similar fate after being renewed for a second season by Peacock in February 2023 as its next installment will likely face delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

Animal Pictures also has credits in series including Lyonne-led “Russian Doll,” “Crush,” “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine,” “Sirens” and upcoming film “His Three Daughters,” Azazel Jacob’s indie drama starring Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon. Productions still in development include “Desert People,” which was co-created by Lyonne and Alia Shawkat, as well as “Extra Ordinary.”

Animal Pictures signed a multi-year first-look deal with Apple TV+ last year after previously inking a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios.