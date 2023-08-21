Megyn Kelly Says Biden Addresses Maui Wildfires Like He’s George Clooney Answering to a Sex Scandal: ‘No Comment!’ (Video)

Megyn Kelly criticized President Joe Biden’s recent “no comment” response to Hawaii’s Maui wildfires during her podcast.

On Monday’s episode of Kelly’s Sirius XM series, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the longtime journalist slammed Biden for what she seemingly deemed as a lackluster response to to the tragic wildfires in Maui that have led to the deaths of 114 people.

“He acted like it was somebody going up to George Clooney asking him about some sex scandal at the Oscars — ‘no comment! No comment,’” Kelly said in video you can watch above, referring to Biden’s Aug. 14 interview with a White House correspondent from Bloomberg. At the time, Biden was leaving a beach in Delaware near his vacation home in the state.

The reporter asked Biden for his comment on the wildfires, and Biden responded with “no comment.”

“No, you’re the president,” Kelly said. “You’re the president of the United States, we’re asking you to comment on the suffering and devastation that’s happened in one of America’s treasures inside Maui, and he couldn’t be bothered to say two words.”

She continued, offering up better ways for Biden to have answered: “Like, he couldn’t think of anything to say off the top of his head. Like, ‘My heart goes out to the people who are suffering. I’ve got the government and FEMA looking into it. We’ll be there soon. We know it’s not soon enough.’”

There are still more than 800 people missing since the fires broke out on Aug. 8, taking out 5.7 square miles of land.

In the meantime, Biden is set to travel to Maui on Monday, at which point he is expected to show some level of support to residents and clear up some of the backlash he received for his “no comment” remark. He was also called out for sending households in Maui a $700 check, despite giving Urkaine more than $113 billion in aid in the midst of its ongoing war against Russia.