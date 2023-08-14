Maui Clarifies Why Oprah and CBS News Crew Were Turned Away From Emergency Shelter

The county of Maui has clarified why Oprah Winfrey and a CBS News crew were turned away last week from visiting the War Memorial Complex, a stadium that had been turned into an emergency shelter and drop-off center in the midst of Hawaii’s ongoing wildfires.

Initially, Winfrey was turned away due to the island’s no camera crew and reporters policy. She was later allowed to return on her own.

“To clarify, Oprah was able to visit our shelter and we thank her for instructing media journalists and camera crews to remain outside,” the official County of Maui Facebook page posted on Sunday. “We welcome Oprah to continue to uplift our community’s spirit and give her aloha to victims of the tragic disaster. Her visit inside the shelter today was truly heartwarming and we appreciate her understanding our policy of having no camera crews or reporters accompanying dignitaries and celebrities in out emergency shelters.”

This clarification dispels the notion that Winfrey was singled out by being turned away. “CBS Morning’s” official interview with Winfrey also expressly mentions that camera crews were not allowed within the emergency shelter. The interview specifically focuses on the victims and volunteers of the fires rather than Winfrey herself.

Oprah also posted on Instagram Reels about her experience at the War Memorial Complex.

“At some point I will make a major donation after all of the smoke and ashes have settled here and we figure out what the rebuilding will looks like. This is going to be a long and difficult process,” Winfrey said. “I know that long after all the camera crews are gone and the rest of the world has moved on the rebuilding will just begin. Hawaiians are a strong cultural people and a family-loving people and with the help and support you’re going to see a lot of phoenix stories rising from the ashes here.”

Winfrey owns more than 1,000 acres in Maui, the site of the ongoing fires. The fires have already decimated the historic town and tourist destination, Lahaina. Ninety-six people have been reported death with that number expected to rise in the coming days.