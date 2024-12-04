Megyn Kelly Mourns Her Late Sister for Lack of ‘Presidential Connection’ Like ‘Spoiled F—king Brat’ Hunter Biden to Help Through Addiction | Video

Megyn Kelly expressed anger about President Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter, during “The Megyn Kelly Show” Tuesday. Kelly said her sister, who suffered from opioid addiction for several years, wasn’t able to benefit from “a presidential connection” that would have “righted the ship again.”

“Millions of people have this in their family where somebody you know and love got swept up into the opioid crisis. That wasn’t Hunter’s thing. He was a crack cocaine, whatever,” Kelly said. “But my sister actually legitimately got caught up in the opioid crisis by a doctor telling her this thing was not going to be addictive, and then it was, and really never righted the ship again.”

“She died two years ago at age 58… It makes me so angry, because she had no advantages like this. She did not have a presidential connection, nor did my place in the public sphere or my financial resources save her,” Kelly continued.

As a result, her sister had a record and was “effed.” Kelly added, “She couldn’t get a job, even when she got clean and sober, which she had been for many, many years by the time she passed, she could never get a job once it’s on your record.”

Kelly also expressed disdain for having to “feel sorry” for “this rich, spoiled f–king brat Hunter Biden who has had an entire life of privilege as the son of a senator, the son of a sitting Vice President, the son of a president who had every advantage in the book and squandered them all after exploring them to the detriment of our country, with his Dad’s hand guiding the ship.”

Kelly’s sister Suzanne Crossley died in 2022 of a heart attack at 58. Crossley became addicted to Ultram and “really spent the rest of her life battling that addiction and the massive fallout that follows,” Kelly explained in 2023.

President Biden announced his decision to pardon Hunter on Sunday. “The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election,” the elder Biden said in part. “Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unraveled in the court room – with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter’s cases.”

The announcement of Hunter’s pardon followed months of the Biden White House insisting the president had no plans to do so. Over the summer Hunter was found guilty of three felony counts related to the purchase and possession of a firearm while addicted to drugs. In September the younger Biden agreed to plead guilty to nine tax-related charges, including three felonies. He would have faced up to 17 years in federal prison.

“I have admitted and taken responsibility for my mistakes during the darkest days of my addiction – mistakes that have been exploited to publicly humiliate and shame me and my family for political sport,” Hunter said in a statement released Sunday.

