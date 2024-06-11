Hunter Biden was found guilty Tuesday of three felony charges related to his 2018 federal handgun purchase application, on which he lied by saying he was not a drug user during a time when he was addicted to crack cocaine.

The .38-caliber Colt Cobra Special was in his possession for 11 days and was never fired before it was dumped in a trashcan, according to his lawyers.

The 54-year-old faces up to 25 years in prison and is the first son of a sitting president convicted in federal court. The guilty verdict came after about three hours of deliberations in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware.

Two of the counts carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, while the third has a maximum of five years. Each count also carries a maximum fine of $250,000. No sentencing date has been set.

The trial, which lasted over a week, shined a light on Hunter Biden’s drug addiction after he checked “no” on a federal gun purchase form. Prosecutors argued that President Biden’s son knowingly lied on the gun application form that he did not use controlled substances before walking out of a Wilmington shop in 2018, armed.

Hunter Biden’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, his late brother Beau’s widow Hallie Biden, and an ex-girlfriend all took the stand to testify about his problematic drug use over the years. Hallie Biden was the one who discovered the gun in Hunter Biden’s truck and during the trial, she testified that he was using drugs in 2018 when he purchased the firearm.

Naomi Biden, who was called to the stand by the defense, testified that her father “seemed great” at the end of 2018. She said she did not notice any signs of drug use but knew that her father struggled with addiction after his brother passed away.

Hunter Biden still faces another federal trial in California in September for allegedly avoiding paying taxes. Biden’s legal challenges come as the president is seeking reelection in 2024 against Donald Trump.

Biden has shown support for his son, saying in a statement as the trial began that “Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us.”

The president has the authority to pardon his son but said in an ABC News interview last week that he has no plans to do so.