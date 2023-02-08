Melanie Lynskey Schools Critic Who Said Her ‘The Last of Us’ Appearance Is Too Soft for the Apocalypse

‘The Last of Us’ Actress Melanie Lynskey clapped back on Twitter when someone questioned that she has the right body type to survive the post-apocalyptic world of the HBO series.

Adrianne Curry, a model and alum of “America’s Next Top Model,” tweeted a since-deleted picture of Lynskey and said, “Her body says life of luxury…not post-apocalyptic warlord. Where is linda hamilton [the actress from “Terminator”] when you need her?”

Linskey was not amused by the critique and responded with her take on the character and why she doesn’t have to be as ripped as the “Terminator” star was.

“Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us,” Lynskey said. “And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for.”

Lynskey went on to thank her castmates and fans for their support.

In response, Curry claimed she didn’t intend to insult Lynskey and took offense at Lynskey’s reaction. “I am so over everything anymore. Actors cant allow people to not like their characters? I am DONE. we are not the things we pretend we are on a set or stage. its ok if someone doesnt like em. it isnt personal in the slightest,” she said.

Lynskey, Curry continued, “cropped out what I said about her perfect hour glass frame being the most desirable to men. Seems quite manipulative. Also, she is NOT her character.”

The fifth episode of “The Last of Us” returns Friday, Feb. 10. on HBO Max.

To see the tweets, scroll down below.

