Melissa Barrera Condemns ‘Hate and Prejudice’ After ‘Scream 7’ Firing: ‘Silence Is Not an Option for Me’

Melissa Barrera has issued a statement condemning “hate and prejudice” after she was fired off “Scream VII” adding: “silence is not an option for me.”

“First and foremost I condemn Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people,” Barrera said on her Instagram Stories.

The actress, otherwise best known for starring in Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon M. Chu’s “In the Heights,” lost her role in the horror franchise after Spyglass Media dropped her over her social media posts about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Barrera said: “As a latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need.”

She added: “Every person on this earth- regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status- deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom.

“I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism. I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom,” Barrera said.

Barrera closed her statement adding: “Silence is not an option for me.”

See Barrera’s statement below:

In a statement to TheWrap on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Spyglass Media said, “Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

Barrera’s removal from the franchise was not a planned storytelling choice for the Christopher Landon-directed horror sequel, which now finds itself without its leading lady. Barrera — introduced as Sam Carpenter, the “secret” daughter of original “Scream” villain Billy Loomis — was loosely set up as the next generation’s would-be Sidney Prescott. She starred alongside “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega, who played her younger sister and recently dropped out of the film as well.

Neve Campbell’s Sidney sat out that last chapter, reportedly over a pay dispute between the actress and the producers. The seventh film doesn’t have a script, a title nor a release date, although it can be expected to open theatrically courtesy of Paramount in late 2024 or early 2025.