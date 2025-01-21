Instagram, Facebook Offer $5,000 to Entice TikTok Creators

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said on Tuesday it would start offering up to $5,000 to creators on platforms like TikTok and YouTube to start making content on its platforms instead.

The “Breakthrough Bonus,” as Meta dubbed it, is available to U.S. users who are at least 18 years old and are not already making money via its monetization program.

Those applying for the bonus must “have an existing presence on a third party social app that you can link or already have linked during the application process,” Meta said.

The company, run by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, will then “calculate the bonus based on an evaluation of your social presence.”

To get their cash bonus, the new creators will have to share at least 20 reels on Facebook and 10 reels on Instagram within a 30-day bonus period.

Meta’s new program comes as the tech giant is battling stiff competition from TikTok and YouTube, among other platforms. President Donald Trump on Monday, during his first day back in the White House, signed an executive order pausing the ban on TikTok for 75 days. And YouTube, according to a recent survey from Pew Research Center, is the most popular app among American teens between 13-17.

YouTube is visited daily by 73% of American teens age 13-17, easily topping the next closest competitor, TikTok, which 57% of respondents said they use on a daily basis, according to Pew. Instagram grabbed the bronze medal, with 50% of teens saying they use it each day.

Meta said users can only apply to its new bonus program on mobile devices, via this Facebook link and this Instagram link.

The company’s stock was up about 0.6% on Tuesday to $616.48 per share. Meta has a market cap of about $1.6 trillion.