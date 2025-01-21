Trump Taps OpenAI, Oracle for $500 Billion ‘Stargate’ AI Infrastructure Project

President Donald Trump is set to announce a new artificial intelligence program on Tuesday that will see the United States government team up with OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank, the tech-focused Japanese conglomerate, with investments that could balloon to as much as $500 billion.

CBS was the first outlet to report the news.

The AI infrastructure program, dubbed Stargate, will have the three companies initially invest $100 billion combined — a figure that could reach up to $500 billion by the end of Trump’s second term in office.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Oracle co-founder and Executive Chairman Larry Ellison, and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son were expected to join Trump at the White House on Tuesday for the announcement. Altman was already in Washington, D.C., on Monday for Trump’s inauguration, along with a number of other Big Tech CEOs.

Trump has previously said it is important for the U.S. to stay ahead of other countries — and in particular, China — when it comes to AI innovation.

“AI is the new oil; it’s the oil of the future,” Trump said during a 2023 speech. “We have to make sure we dominate it.”

He has also expressed some concerns over AI being a “superpower,” which he told Logan Paul during a podcast interview last year. Trump added he found AI’s potential a bit “alarming.”

Stargate will begin operation with a data center in Texas, CBS said, according to multiple sources. It is unclear how many workers will be employed by the new program. And other investors are expected to join the operation at a later date, CBS added.