Big Tech Goes to Washington to ‘Kiss Trump’s Ring’ — But MAGA Fans Remain Skeptical

Available to WrapPRO members

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s pro-Trump shift “seems a little bit disingenuous,” one inauguration attendee told TheWrap

Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos and Sundar Pichai at President Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

WASHINGTON DC – The dais behind newly re-elected President Trump was filled with the biggest names in Big Tech on Monday at the inauguration — to the point where it would be easier to name the CEOs who were not in Washington, D.C. than those who were.

Prominently seated behind President Trump at the U.S. Capitol were: X and Tesla boss Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Google chief Sundar Pichai. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew — whose app thanked Trump after it was revived following a brief shutdown on Sunday — and OpenAI chief Sam Altman were also spotted.

Sean Burch

Tech and business reporter • sean@thewrap.com • @SeanB44  

Comments