What Ban? TikTok Creators and Users Party in DC as Trump Looks to ‘Save’ App

TikTok’s future in the U.S. seemed to be the last thing most attendees were worried about at the “Power 30” awards on Sunday night in Washington., D.C, as partygoers danced, donned Make America Great Again hats, munched on McDonald’s fries, and wore white earmuffs emblazoned with TikTok’s logo hours ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“I am ecstatic President Trump is saving TikTok,” Abigail Clark, a 21-year-old University of Alabama student who attended the party, told TheWrap.

The vast majority of attendees shared that feeling — even those who held concerns the app, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, is a stealth spyware app for China’s communist government.