What Ban? TikTok Creators and Users Party in DC as Trump Looks to ‘Save’ App

Available to WrapPRO members

TikTokkers tell TheWrap they’re “ecstatic” about Trump’s efforts to restore the app — even as some worry about China’s influence over the platform

tiktok-inauguration-party
Abigail Clark and Madison Clark at TikTok's pre-inauguration party.

TikTok’s future in the U.S. seemed to be the last thing most attendees were worried about at the “Power 30” awards on Sunday night in Washington., D.C, as partygoers danced, donned Make America Great Again hats, munched on McDonald’s fries, and wore white earmuffs emblazoned with TikTok’s logo hours ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“I am ecstatic President Trump is saving TikTok,” Abigail Clark, a 21-year-old University of Alabama student who attended the party, told TheWrap.

The vast majority of attendees shared that feeling — even those who held concerns the app, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, is a stealth spyware app for China’s communist government.

Sean Burch

Tech and business reporter • sean@thewrap.com • @SeanB44  

Comments