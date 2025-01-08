Meta Pivots Away From Protections, Guardrails as Trump 2.0 Looms | Analysis

A lot can change in four years. In January 2021, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg booted then-President Donald Trump off of his social network, as well as Instagram, with Zuckerberg saying “the risks” of keeping Trump on those platforms — where he had a combined 56 million followers — was “simply too great.”

That decision is now a relic of a bygone era.

Zuckerberg on Tuesday said his company, now dubbed Meta, was canceling its third-party fact checking operation and would cut back on policing hot button topics like immigration. In its place, Meta will be rolling out a feature similar to X’s Community Notes, which allows users to add context to posts that may be misleading or false.