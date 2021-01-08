Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account Friday, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said on Friday.

“Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open,” the company continued. “However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter said that two of Trump’s tweets on Friday violated their glorification of violence policy.

The tweets in question said, “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” and “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

“Due to the ongoing tensions in the United States, and an uptick in the global conversation in regards to the people who violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks,” Twitter said in a blog post. “After assessing the language in these Tweets against our Glorification of Violence policy, we have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service.”

The move comes after Twitter first temporarily suspended Trump for 12 hours, beginning on Wednesday, after Trump incited a riot at the U.S. Capitol. At the time, the company threatened to permanently ban Trump if he violated future Twitter policies.

Shortly after, Facebook followed suit and said Trump would be blocked from posting to his page for 24 hours on Wednesday. The following morning, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said that Trump’s block would continue “indefinitely,” calling the risks of allowing him to post “simply too great.”

Though critics have been calling on tech platforms like Twitter and Facebook to permanently ban Trump for years, the pressure has been mounting against these companies to take action after this week’s violence at the Capitol.

“Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior — and go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms and putting in place policies to prevent their technology from being used by the nation’s leaders to fuel insurrection,” former First Lady Michelle Obama said in a statement on Thursday. “If we are to have any hope of improving this nation, now is the time for swift and serious consequences for the failure of leadership that led to (Wednesday’s) shame.”