Elon Musk’s Salute to Trump Crowd Condemned as Nazi Signal: ‘What the Actual F–k?’ | Video

Elon Musk was among the many Donald Trump supporters and appointees present in Washington D.C. for Monday’s inauguration ceremony, and he even gave a speech during the rally event later that afternoon.
His address quickly went viral online — primarily because he appeared to give a Nazi salute while thanking the crowd for their support. The moment came just before 3 p.m. ET.
“Some elections are important, some are not. But this one, this one really mattered and I just want to say thank you for making it happen,” he said. After doing so, Musk placed the hand of his right arm to his chest, and forcefully thrust it out, fingers together and palm down, closely resembling the salute used at Nazi rallies to show support to Adolf Hitler.
“My heart goes out to you,” he said, after doing the salute a second time. “It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured. Thanks to you.”
Watch the moment via PBS below.
One social media user even created a side-by-side of Musk and Hitler doing the gesture, writing, “This is absolutely incredible. That thumb and hand are perfectly rigid and his arm is at the exact same angle.”
Many were in disbelief at the brazenness of the act, with one writing, “That moment will live in infamy.”
“You all know what he just did. Don’t try to hide from it,” another wrote. “Our unelected co-president just celebrated his theft of our government with a Nazi salute. This is what we’ve been warning you about for 10 years. Well, it’s here.”
Musk has a history of making Nazi jokes on social media, and back in September, the X CEO promoted former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s widely condemned interview with a Nazi apologist (but he later deleted the post, in a rare move for the billionaire).
He also drew criticism earlier this month, when he held a live event on X with a leader of the German anti-immigrant, far-right political party Alternative for Germany (AfD).
You can see more reactions to Musk’s move below.