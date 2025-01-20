Elon Musk’s Salute to Trump Crowd Condemned as Nazi Signal: ‘What the Actual F–k?’ | Video

Many were critical of the tech billionaire’s speech and gesture, with one X user writing: “You all know what he just did. Don’t try to hide from it”

Elon Musk salutes as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Elon Musk salutes as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk was among the many Donald Trump supporters and appointees present in Washington D.C. for Monday’s inauguration ceremony, and he even gave a speech during the rally event later that afternoon.

His address quickly went viral online — primarily because he appeared to give a Nazi salute while thanking the crowd for their support. The moment came just before 3 p.m. ET.

“Some elections are important, some are not. But this one, this one really mattered and I just want to say thank you for making it happen,” he said. After doing so, Musk placed the hand of his right arm to his chest, and forcefully thrust it out, fingers together and palm down, closely resembling the salute used at Nazi rallies to show support to Adolf Hitler.

“My heart goes out to you,” he said, after doing the salute a second time. “It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured. Thanks to you.”

Watch the moment via PBS below.

Melania Trump looks on as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Read Next
Trump Jokes About Melania's Hat While Social Media Users Posit She Just Didn't Want to Kiss Him

One social media user even created a side-by-side of Musk and Hitler doing the gesture, writing, “This is absolutely incredible. That thumb and hand are perfectly rigid and his arm is at the exact same angle.”

Many were in disbelief at the brazenness of the act, with one writing, “That moment will live in infamy.”

“You all know what he just did. Don’t try to hide from it,” another wrote. “Our unelected co-president just celebrated his theft of our government with a Nazi salute. This is what we’ve been warning you about for 10 years. Well, it’s here.”

First Lady Jill Biden (L), First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President George W. Bush attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Read Next
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders Show Discontent, Ridicule at Trump Inauguration | Video

Musk has a history of making Nazi jokes on social media, and back in September, the X CEO promoted former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s widely condemned interview with a Nazi apologist (but he later deleted the post, in a rare move for the billionaire).

He also drew criticism earlier this month, when he held a live event on X with a leader of the German anti-immigrant, far-right political party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

You can see more reactions to Musk’s move below.

Carrie Underwood performs "America The Beautiful" during Donald Trump's Inauguration as 47th POTUS. (Credit: Kevin Lamarque - Pool/Getty Images)
Read Next
Carrie Underwood Forced to Sing A Cappella for Trump After Music Tech Glitch | Video
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Jan. 20, 2025. (Credit: Kenny Holston/The New York Times/AFP via Getty Images)
Read Next
Scenes From Trump's Inauguration: Biden, Billionaires and Record Low Temperatures | Photos

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments