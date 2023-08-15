Sofia Coppola and Michael B. Jordan will be receiving honors at this year’s Academy of Motion Pictures Museum gala alongside Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey. The event, scheduled for October 14, has permission to proceed from SAG-AFTRA and WGA even if either union remains on strike.

Jordan, the star of “Creed,” “Fruitvale Nation,” “Black Panther” and “Just Mercy,” will receive the Vantage Award. This honor notes emerging artists or scholars working to challenge and contextualize dominant narratives around film.

Sofia Coppola will receive the Visionary Award, noting an artist/scholar whose innovations have advanced the art form of cinema. Her next film, “Priscilla,” debuts at next month’s Venice Film Festival.

Three-time Oscar winner and 21-time nominee Meryl Streep will receive the Icon Award, noting the actress’s notable worldwide influence.

Oprah Winfrey, whose resume needs no reminder, will receive the Pillar Award for leadership and support for the Academy Museum.

“We are excited to gather again at our third annual Academy Museum gala to celebrate the power, global impact, and indelible importance of cinema,” Academy Museum director and president Jacqueline Stewart said in a statement. “I am truly honored to recognize four artists, Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Coppola, whose creativity and passion have inspired and shaped our culture in such powerful ways. We are truly grateful to our co-chairs Ava DuVernay, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Halle Berry and Ryan Murphy, for hosting this special evening and to Rolex for their continued support of the Museum and cinema worldwide.”