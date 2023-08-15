Tuesday would have been the first day of production on the sci-fi sequel “Tron: Ares,” but the film, like so much else in Hollywood, is now on hold indefinitely, said director Joachim Rønning lamented the “extremely frustrating” situation” on Tuesday.

“Today was supposed to be our first day of principal photography on TRON: ARES (a movie subsequently about AI and what it means, and takes, to be human). Instead, we are shut down with over a hundred and fifty people laid off. It’s indefinite, which makes it exponentially harder for everyone,” Rønning wrote on Instagram.

He continued, “The AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA and WGA need to speed up the negotiating process and not leave the table until it’s done. This is Hollywood. We close deals for breakfast. Why do we suddenly have all the time in the world when every day is so precious? These tactics are extremely frustrating. It’s time for diplomacy so we can get back to work – under conditions that are fair to everybody.”

AMPTP met again with WGA on Friday, but did not reach an agreement. Writers have been on strike since May 2. SAG-AFTRA members went on strike on July 14. Both are asking for a greater share of residuals and protections from AI, among other concessions from the AMPTP.

The film was set to star Jared Leto, Evan Peters and Sarah Desjardins of “Yellowjackets” and “The Night Agent.” Emma Ludbrook, Jeffrey Springer and Leto were set as producers, with Russell Allen executive producing.

Rønning previously helmed “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” for Disney.

The screenplay by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne was thought to involve a sentient program played by Leto that crosses over into the real world.

While the original “Tron” film in 1982 was one of Disney’s highest-grossing live action films, it took in only $50 million worldwide on a $17 million budget. The long-awaited 2019 sequel “Tron: Legacy,” directed by Joseph Kosinski with a $170 million domestic haul, was a box-office disappointment.

However, both films have gained cult status and represent a bankable IP: Disney unveiled a new rollercoaster, TRON Lightcycle/Run at Walt Disney World in April.