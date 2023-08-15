Ever since the WGA strike began in early May, there have been two questions haunting Hollywood: When will these strikes be over? And how much is this costing?

The answer to the first question will depend on negotiations between the WGA, SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP. As for the financial toll, it’s already been estimated that California’s economy lost $3 billion due to the strikes. But now, thanks to the conclusion of earnings season, the studios and streamers have shed a bit of light on just how much the work stoppage is costing them.

Or rather, not costing them. In some cases, the companies are experiencing a short-term financial benefit, since they don’t have to lay out money for halted productions.