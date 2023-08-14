SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements Now Exclude WGA-Covered Projects Made in the US

SAG-AFTRA will now exclude projects with scripts written by Writers Guild of America members and produced in the United States from future consideration for being produced during the ongoing strike under its interim agreement, the actors guild said in a memo posted to its website on Monday.

WGA-covered projects already approved for interim agreements will not have those agreements rescinded, but the guild says that this new policy will be in effect “going forward.”

“Our staff and attorneys have also been actively discussing with the WGA how we can make sure that our Interim Agreement strategy supports their strike strategy, which does not presently include the offer of any Interim Agreements,” the memo read.

“We have been advised by the WGA that this modification will assist them in executing their strike strategy, and we believe it does not undermine the utility and effectiveness of ours. It is a win-win change,” the memo added.

Over 100 independent productions have received interim agreements since the SAG-AFTRA strike began a month ago, including the independent Christian series “The Chosen” and Neon’s “Ferrari.” The latter has already been completed but is now clear to have its cast promote the film at its Venice Film Festival premiere and New York Film Festival closing night screening.

To apply for the interim agreement, productions must agree to all of the terms presented by the guild to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. In a memo sent last week, SAG-AFTRA argued that the agreements allow some employment opportunities for its working-class members as well as “demonstrate that the terms we proposed to the AMPTP are not ‘unrealistic.’”

“If these independent productions are able to agree to them, then the billion- and trillion-dollar companies should be able to as well!” read the memo from guild president Fran Drescher and national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.