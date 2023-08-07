SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Says AMPTP Still ‘Not Speaking to Us’ Despite WGA Meeting (Video)

Though the WGA and AMPTP met on Friday to discuss resuming negotiations, SAG president Fran Drescher says the studios are still “not speaking to us.”

During an appearance on “CNN This Morning” on Monday, Drescher promptly confirmed to hosts Poppy Harlow and Victor Blackwell that there has been no movement on talks resuming between the actors’ guild and the studios, and called out the AMPTP’s most recent statement saying “our only playbook is getting people back to work.”

“They’re not speaking to us,” she said. “So I don’t know what that comment was that they want to seek a deal when you have to be able to negotiate and talk to the opposition to make a deal.”

You can watch Drescher’s full comments in the video below.

"They want us to accept a deal that in real money is less than what we made in 2020, and take us through 2026. I'm sorry, but that's unacceptable."



SAG-AFTRA President @frandrescher joins to talk the latest in the Hollywood strike negotiations: pic.twitter.com/1tV7MpzKEv — CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) August 7, 2023

Reps for the AMPTP did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Both Drescher and lead negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland have been vocal about the current lack of conversations between SAG and the AMPTP, with Crabtree-Ireland telling TheWrap at San Diego Comic-Con in July that “Their response was, ‘Well, we won’t be ready to talk for quite a while.’”

On Friday, negotiators for the AMPTP and the WGA met to discuss if and when negotiations could resume, but by the end of the meeting, no new dates had been set, with things ending in a stalemate once again.

Following that meeting, the WGA sent out a letter to members, calling out the AMPTP for leaking details about the meeting and explaining

“Your committee remains willing to engage with the companies and resume negotiations in good faith to make a fair deal for all writers, even with this early confirmation that the AMPTP playbook continues,” the letter read.

“But rest assured, this committee does not intend to leave anyone behind, or make merely an incremental deal to conclude this strike.”