Migos rapper Takeoff has been accused of raping an unnamed woman in June at a party in Los Angeles, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday.

The suit said Takeoff (Kirshnik Khari Ball) raped the woman at a house party in Encino around 2 a.m. on June 23 and that the woman sought medical care afterward at a nearby hospital, where staff “observed physical evidence of forceful rape and notified the Los Angeles Police Department of the same.” (A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed to TheWrap that there is an “open investigation” into the incident but did not comment any further.)

According to the lawsuit, the woman first noticed the rapper staring at her several times throughout the evening at the party, which made her “extremely uncomfortable.” He later began talking to her and offered her weed, according to the suit, but the woman left the conversation and told DJ Durel (Daryl McPherson) — Migos’ official DJ and the person who invited the woman to the party — that “she had no desire to engage in any sort of intimate relationship with Defendant Takeoff, and that Defendant Takeoff made her uncomfortable.”

Also Read: Migos Rapper Offset to Host Car Series 'Skrrt With Offset' for Quibi

Durel then took the woman up to his room to talk, the suit said, but the two encountered Takeoff coming down the same set of stairs, which led to an argument between Durel and Takeoff. The woman then continued up the stairs alone as the two continued to argue and entered Durel’s bedroom and laid on his bed, according to the suit.

“Shortly thereafter, the door of the bedroom opened, and Defendant Takeoff walked in. Defendant Takeoff began touching Plaintiff’s buttocks. Plaintiff clearly and unequivocally refused Defendant Takeoff’s advances and stated to Defendant Takeoff that she did not want to have sex with him. Notwithstanding Plaintiff’s express refusal, Defendant Takeoff grabbed Plaintiff, flipped her over face-down, and pulled down her clothing. Defendant Takeoff then proceeded to have forceful sexual intercourse with Plaintiff from behind, without Plaintiff’s consent. After Defendant Takeoff finished raping Plaintiff, he immediately left the room,” the suit said.

The unnamed woman is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Representatives for Migos, Takeoff and Durel did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.