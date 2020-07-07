Mike Huckabee Says Trump Polls Badly Because People Are Scared to Admit Voting For Him (Video)

“They don’t want to be called a ‘xenophobe’ or any kind of ‘phobe,’ and they know that they will if their neighbors find out,” he says 

| July 7, 2020 @ 8:23 AM Last Updated: July 7, 2020 @ 10:01 AM
Mike Huckabee offered a suggestion for why President Donald Trump’s polling numbers have been so bad lately during his Tuesday morning appearance on Fox News: Respondents don’t want to be branded xenophobic.

“I ask myself, ‘If well-educated people truly embrace the policies of open borders, of high taxes, of intense regulation, of getting rid of the cops and letting mobs rule cities and take over and hold hostage entire city blocks, then they’re not very well educated and whoever paid for their education ought to get their money back,” he said of polls showing Trump trailing with well-educated voters.

The Republican and former Arkansas governor went on, “We’re looking at a fundamental choice in America and I think when it gets down to election day, a lot of people will never tell a pollster they’re going to vote for Donald Trump. They’re not gonna do it because they don’t want to be called a ‘xenophobe’ or any kind of ‘phobe,’ and they know that they will if their neighbors find out.”

Fox News’ Eric Shawn cut in and noted that pollsters, in his opinion, rarely ask about policies. Co-anchor Sandra Smith pointed out to her colleague that, in fact, Fox News’ polling unit — so often under attack by the president — does ask about policies.

Trump lashed out at Fox News over the weekend, declaring his Twitter followers would be better off tuning into one of the conservative-leaning network’s competitors.

The source of his ire was the network’s polling, which has been showing him losing November’s presidential election to former vice president Joe Biden in recent weeks: “@FoxNews gladly puts up the phony suppression polls as soon as they come out. We are leading in the REAL polls because people are sick & tired of watching the Democrat run cities, in all cases, falling apart. Also, now 96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Another 2016!” he wrote.

Watch Huckabee on Fox News, below:

