MLB Moves All-Star Game From Atlanta Over Georgia’s New Restrictive Voting Laws

Major League Baseball is relocating its upcoming All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia’s recently-passed laws regarding voting, which has been harshly criticized for heavily restricting voting access.

“I have decided the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

No new city has been named.

The annual mid-summer event was set to be played on Tuesday, July 13 from Truist Park in Atlanta, home of the Braves. MLB will also move its upcoming draft that would have taken place the same week out of Atlanta as well. MLB was planning a big celebration to honor Hank Aaron, who played the majority of his career with the Braves. Aaron died earlier this year. “We will continue with our plans to celebrate the memory of Hank Aaron during this season’s All-Star festivities,” Manfred continued.

