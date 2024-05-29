Make way, make way — the first trailer for “Moana 2” is here, taking fans on a whole new voyage.

The sequel takes place three years after the original film, and yes, both Moana and Maui are back, voiced by original film stars Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, respectively.

According to Disney’s official synopsis, “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

You can watch the first trailer for “Moana 2” in the video above.

The sequel to the 2016 hit was first announced back in February, ahead of Disney’s Q1 earnings call. It was originally developed as a Disney+ series, but the story was developed and the story repurposed into a feature film.

CinemaCon attendees were treated to an early first look earlier this year, when Dwayne Johnson hit the stage to introduce a clip from the film, which included a brand new song called “We’re Back.” The footage also revealed that Moana herself is now a living legend among her people, who regularly tell the story of how she met and worked with Maui to restore the heart of Te Fiti in the first film.

“Moana” has become a fan-favorite from Disney, coming in as the most streamed film of 2023. The film also earned its own place in the Disney parks, with The Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana” in EPCOT.

“Moana 2” hits theaters Thanksgiving 2024.