Kit Harington and Lucy Boynton Are Flirty Strangers on a Train in ‘Modern Love’ Season 2 Trailer (Video)

Love is in the air once again, as Amazon Prime Video released the trailer Thursday for the second season of its romantic anthology series “Modern Love.” As you’d expect, the sneak peek features several meet-cutes, including an adorable, flirtatious exchange of glances between two strangers on a train, played by “Game of Thrones” alum Kit Harington and “The Politician” star Lucy Boynton.

In the trailer, which you can view via the video above, “Modern Love’s” Season 2 lineup of romantic pairings is teased, with Boynton and Harington being the first duo revealed. They walk away from the experience agreeing to meet on the train again in two weeks — but Harington’s friend says she’s “never going to show.” While we worry about the fate of that potential couple, the teaser moves on to introduce us to several more, whom you will meet properly when the season launches Aug. 13.

Per Amazon Prime Video, “In this season, love breaks all the rules. An old flame reignited. A test of friends vs. lovers. A night girl and her day boy. A romance with an ex’s ex. A one night stand. An impossible promise. A ghost of a lost lover. An exploration of sexuality. The eight-part second season of the popular series ‘Modern Love’ brings to life a collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations. Each episode showcases love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, all inspired by true events from the beloved New York Times column of the same name.”

Along with Harington and Boynton, “Modern Love” Season 2 stars Gbenga Akinnagbe, Tom Burke, Zoë Chao, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Garrett Hedlund, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez and Lulu Wilson.

John Carney serves as writer, director, executive producer and showrunner of “Modern Love,” which filmed its second season in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy, New York, and Dublin, Ireland. Andrew Rannells directed an episode in Season 2 based upon a personal essay that he penned for the column.

All episodes of “Modern Love” Season 2 will launch Aug. 13 on Amazon Prime Video.