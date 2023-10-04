‘Morning Joe’: Chris Matthews Says ‘There’s Only One Guy Laughing’ About Kevin McCarthy Speakership Loss – ‘That’s Donald Trump’ (Video)

Matthews says McCarthy “yielded the power of the speakership to one guy from Florida”

Chris Matthews joined MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday to discuss the ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, saying that former President Donald Trump is the “one guy laughing” over the current Congressional chaos. 

McCarthy was ousted from his post on Tuesday with a note of 216-210 in the chamber, a rebellion led by Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz. McCarthy is the first person in U.S. history to be removed from the House speakership. 

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough started the conversation, saying Congress is “all about building personal relationships and letting people know they could trust you. Kevin McCarthy, I don’t think he ever got that memo.”

Matthews said, “When you’re Speaker, you have to agree to push things that are good and hold onto other things that are bad. … The problem with Matt Gaetz is that he became the Speaker of the House. He decided they were not going to do anything reasonable.” 

“In other words, he yielded the power of the speakership to one guy from Florida,” argued Matthews, concluding: “There’s only one guy laughing right now and that’s Donald Trump.” 

