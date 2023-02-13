Twice-impeached former president Donald Trump has a new nickname for Florida governor Ron DeSantis: “Meatball Ron.” And on Monday, the hosts of “Morning Joe” couldn’t help but shake their heads at how “not very self-aware” Trump’s choice is this time.

The latest nickname for DeSantis was revealed on Sunday, in a new report from The New York Times. According to the report, which host Mika Brzezinski quoted on-air, Trump “has insulted Mr. DeSantis in casual conversations, describing him as ‘Meatball Ron,’ an apparent dig at his appearance.” But, as Brzezinski got to the words “Meatball Ron,” Joe Scarborough interjected.

“Again, no mirrors at Mar-a-Lago,” he deadpanned.

Brzezinski also pointed out that the NYT reporting indicated that Trump has also used “Shutdown Ron” as a casual nickname as well — which Scarborough, again, promptly picked apart.

“And again, obviously he can’t read, because if he could read his own press releases from the White House, he told governors they needed to shut down,” Scarborough added.

That being said, the hosts admitted that though the nickname of “Meatball Ron” is “childish” and hypocritical, it probably has some legs on it for Trump’s purposes.

“I mean, this is all childish and immature and ridiculous, let’s put that out there to start,” Jonathan Lemire said. “But in the category of childish, immature and ridiculous things? Good nickname. This one has a chance to stick. But I mean, you’re right, certainly it’s not very self-aware of the former president.”

You can watch the full segment from “Morning Joe” in the video above.