As Donald Trump faces federal charges in his second indictment, his former chief of staff says the man is “scared s—less.” And, according to the “Morning Joe” crew, he “absolutely” should be because “the walls are closing in from all directions.”

Following Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday, he gave a speech at his New Jersey golf club where he largely just attacked President Biden and incorrectly claimed once again that he was within his rights to defy multiple subpoenas sent to him over the classified documents kept in Mar-a-Lago. But, according to Mark Kelly, who served as Trump’s chief of staff, that speech indicated that Trump is “scared s—less.”

“This is the way he compensates for that,” Kelly told The Washington Post. “He gives people the appearance he doesn’t care by doing this.”

Discussing Kelly’s assertion on Thursday morning, “Morning Joe” host Willie Geist opened the floor to his panel, agreeing Trump probably has good reason to be worried.

“He absolutely does,” MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin said. “And certainly, now that we’re hearing that there’s going to be likely an indictment in the January 6 case as well, as well as one from Fani Willis. The walls are closing in from all directions.”

Rubin went on to compare Trump to Michael Jackson in the final moments of the “Thriller” music video, in which monsters start popping out from all over, which earned an enthusiastic response from the rest of the “Morning Joe” panel.

“Well, and at the end, you remember, he turns into the monster too, right?” Rubin added, earning more laughter.

You can watch the full moment from “Morning Joe” in the video above.