In the first trailer for Apple TV+’s “The Mosquito Coast,” Justin Theroux’s family has more than “a pretty bad problem.” For starters, they have the U.S. government after them and his wife, played by Melissa George, thinks the kids are safer without them.

The streaming release first look at its upcoming thriller on Friday, which is based on the book of the same name by Theroux’s uncle, Paul Theroux. You can watch it in the player above.

The drama will premiere on April 30 with its first two episodes.

“The Mosquito Coast” follows the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government. Along with George, the series stars Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman.

The seven-episode series is executive produced by creator Neil Cross alongside Rupert Wyatt, who also directs the first two episodes, author Paul Theroux, Justin Theroux and Edward L. McDonnell. Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen also serve as executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group.

“The Mosquito Coast” is a Fremantle Production.

The novel has been adapted for screen once before. Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Andre Gregory and River Phoenix starred in the Peter Weir-directed film adaptation in 1986.