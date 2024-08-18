7 Movies Like ‘The Umbrella Academy’ to Watch After the Final Season

Our time in the Umbrella Academy is over, but just because Season 4 wrapped up the series doesn’t mean there aren’t still plenty of like-minded movies out there to fill the void.

“The Umbrella Academy” certainly had ups and downs throughout the series, but it was hard to look away when it was firing on all cylinders. Now that we’re not going to get any new episodes, it’s time to branch out and start finding new stories and characters that give the Hargreeves vibe.

These seven movies might be exactly what you need to cure the blues from “The Umbrella Academy’s” final season.

Brightburn

Sony Pictures

The Hargreeves siblings were all adopted by a bad person but ultimately turned out OK – or at least as best they could given the circumstances. But what if they hadn’t? “Brightburn” answers that question in horrific and bloody details. It’s the story of a tiny alien boy who crashes on Earth and is taken in by a couple struggling to conceive. When the boy hits puberty, a slew of powers begin manifesting, but unlike the Hargreeves – or Superman more obviously – he starts using them to act on his dark thoughts.

Stream it on Starz.

Chronicle

20th Century Studios

“Chronicle” is another “with great power, comes great responsibility” tale where, unlike the students of The Umbrella Academy, some of the boys in this film decide to use their new powers for evil. It’s a unique film shot in the found footage style that spends the large portion of it’s breezy runtime nailing the close friendship of the three main characters before their powers start to get in the way.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Disney

The real secret sauce to “The Umbrella Academy” was that the family was a bunch of lovable weirdos just trying to make the world a better place – or at least not much worse. Marvel’s first real gamble in the MCU put their money on a similar vibe being a central appeal. “Guardians of the Galaxy” and it’s two sequels will definitely keep the place in your heart left by the Hargreeves siblings’ needling banter full.

“The Umbrella Academy” is also known for their A+ needle drops and “Guardians of the Galaxy” has been at the top of many people’s “Best Movie Soundtrack” list for years.

Stream it on Disney+.

The Suicide Squad

Warner Bros.

“The Suicide Squad” runs in the same vein as “Guardians of the Galaxy” in terms of how they’ll help you with “Umbrella Academy” withdrawals, but is even better if you want that fun teammate banter with a few extra doses of hyper violent action for the fans who really liked watching Diego cut his way through some baddies or Ben tentacle whipping the opposition across the room.

Stream it on Max.

Kingsman: The Secret Service

20th Century

Step away from the superhero films and focus on the school element for a bit. “Kingsman: The Secret Service” finds main character Eggsy pulled off the streets and recruited to train at a school to become a superspy. If you wished to see more of the early days of the Hargreeves at school and how the siblings likely interacted, then this movie could scratch that itch.

Also, you haven’t lived until you’ve seen Colin Firth kill an entire church full of crazed lunatics to Lynard Skynard’s “Free Bird.”

Stream it on FuboTV and MGM+.

The Losers

Warner Bros.

“The Losers” is a who’s-who before they were famous cast that follows a group of fighters who are left for dead after a mission but rally together to take down the people who betrayed them. The film blends fun action moments with genuine comedy that’s likely to tickle the fancy of any fan of “The Umbrella Academy.”

Stream it on Prime Video and Max.

X-Men: Days of Future Past

20th Century

Time travel and what-if scenarios are at the very center of “The Umbrella Academy.” Couple that aspect with the super-powered heroes raised in a boarding school, and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” might just be your best bet for recapturing some of that Marigold-infused magic. The movie blends two eras of the Fox Marvel movies together as characters must work with different versions of themselves to stop a cataclysm.

Stream it on Disney+.