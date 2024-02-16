If streaming has proven anything, it’s that even the reboots nobody asked for can be massively popular, provided they find the right audience.

Such is the case with Amazon Prime Video and New Regency’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” which debuts in fourth place on the streaming chart in the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Feb. 5 to 11. The action-romance series stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as two secret agents undercover for a mysterious organization, inspired by both the 1996 CBS series and the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

While the film version was a box office success, nearly 20 years later, the movie is best remembered more for giving the world “Brangelina” than it is for its plot, storylines or fan base. However,