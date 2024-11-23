‘Daily Show’: Desi Lydic Ridicules Nancy Mace’s ‘Performative’ Bathroom Bill | Video

Nancy Mace’s proposed bathroom bill banning House lawmakers and employees from using restrooms that do not correspond with their biological sex is a “performative” act, “The Daily Show” comedian Desi Lydic said. Mace’s ostensible concerns about the safety of women might be believable if she was not “trying to get actual predators into the highest levels of government.”

Desi Lydic can see right through Nancy Mace's "protecting women from predators" act pic.twitter.com/s7WRXDHPbZ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 23, 2024

Lydic also pointed out Mace has supported Trump’s cabinet nominees so far, and added, “If Donald Trump nominated Bill Cosby, Nancy Mace would be walking in circles in an ugly 80s sweater eating a pudding pop.”

Mace introduced a bill Monday that she said was “absolutely” a response to the election of Rep. Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender person to serve in Congress. As NBC News reported, the resolution will prohibit House lawmakers and employees from “using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex.”



“I’m absolutely 100% gonna stand in the way of any man who wants to be in a women’s restroom, in our locker rooms, in our changing rooms. I will be there fighting you every step of the way,” Mace also said.

On Wednesday the Congresswoman’s former communications director called out the bill as “simply a ploy to get on Fox News” in a series of tweets in which she also insulted Mace’s “botched, cheap hooker-inspired boob job.”

You can watch the clip from “The Daily Show” in the video above.