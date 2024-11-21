Nancy Mace’s Former Comms Director Calls Out Her ‘Botched, Cheap Hooker-Inspired Boob Job’ After Anti-Trans Bathroom Rule

Nancy Mace’s former communications director Natalie Johnson had a snappy reply to the Congresswoman’s text about “the trans mob” that “wants to k*ll me.” Johnson shared a screenshot of the text on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “I don’t want to see your botched, cheap hooker-inspired boob job on my television. Can we introduce a bill to bar that?”

Mace’s auto text read in full, “I don’t want to see your junk in my bathroom. It’s Rep. Mace. The Trans Mob wants to k*ll me. But I FOUGHT BACK and WON.”

I don’t want to see your botched, cheap hooker-inspired boob job on my television. Can we introduce a bill to bar that? pic.twitter.com/azBOJ4Nmpf — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) November 20, 2024

Johnson also shared a 2021 tweet from Mace in which the Congresswoman had insisted, “I strongly support LGBTQ rights. No one should be discriminated against.”

If you think this bill is about protecting women and not simply a ploy to get on Fox News, you've been fooled. pic.twitter.com/RWvAS2DsmE — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) November 20, 2024

“If you think this bill is about protecting women and not simply a ploy to get on Fox News, you’ve been fooled,” Johnson wrote.

Mace introduced a bill Monday that she said was “absolutely” a response to the election of Rep. Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender person to serve in Congress. As NBC News reported, the resolution will prohibit House lawmakers and employees from “using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex.”

“I’m absolutely 100% gonna stand in the way of any man who wants to be in a women’s restroom, in our locker rooms, in our changing rooms. I will be there fighting you every step of the way,” Mace also said.

On Monday McBride responded to the resolution on X, where she wrote, “Every day Americans go to work with people who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully, I hope members of Congress can muster that same kindness.”

“This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing. We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars,” McBride added. “Delawareans sent me here to make the American dream more affordable and accessible and that’s what I’m focused on.”