Navy Detected Implosion Sound When OceanGate Sub Lost Communication on Sunday (Video)

The U.S. Navy detected what sounded like an implosion off the North Atlantic coast around the time the OceanGate submersible lost communication with its mothership on Sunday, NBC reporter Tom Costello told Joy Reid on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” on Thursday. The report comes the same day the sub was confirmed to be destroyed by the U.S. Coast Guard, following a days-long search that captured worldwide media attention.

“On Sunday, the Navy detected what sounded, or was similar to, the sounds of an implosion or an explosion in the water about the time that that sub lost communication with the mothership,” Costello told Reid. “As you know, Joy, the Navy has microphones and sensors all across the North Atlantic, really to listen for Russian sub activity. It does appear that they may have picked up the implosion of the sub.”

Though the sound was detected just after the sub lost contact, it was determined to be “not definitive” by on-scene commanders leading the search effort, and the search continued for several days, an unnamed senior Navy official told CNN.

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger confirmed in a press conference Thursday that all five passengers aboard the vessel, known as the “Titan,” had been killed in the implosion. Five different pieces of debris from the sub were found near the Titanic, which the vessel was en route to explore before it imploded.

“This is an incredibly unforgiving environment down there on the sea floor and the debris is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel,” Mauger said.