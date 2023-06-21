Wife of OceanGate Pilot is Descendant of Famous Titanic Couple Who Died in Each Other’s Arms

In a difficult-to-believe coincidence, Wendy Rush, wife of the OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who also piloted the still-missing submersible that was exploring the Titanic wreckage, is a descendent of two of the most famous victims from the passenger liner sinking in 1912.

That would be Isidor and Ida Straus, who were portrayed in James Cameron’s 1997 film “Titanic” as embracing in bed as the Titanic sinks.

Isidor Straus was a co-owner of Macy’s department store, making him and his wife two of the wealthiest people aboard the Titanic during its voyage. Survivors say Isidor refused to take a lifeboat seat he was offered before all women and children were helped off the ship, and Ida refused to leave without her husband of 40 years. Unlike the film, the two were seen standing on the ship’s deck as it went down rather than in their room, but they were still locked arm-in-arm.

The New York Times first reported the connection Wednesday based on its archival records.

Stockton Rush is one of five people aboard the submersible, which went missing Sunday morning, less than two hours after it began its 12,500-foot descent towards the Titanic wreckage. The vessel is equipped with 96 hours’ worth of emergency air supply, meaning it could run out as soon as Thursday. Yesterday, an aircraft searching for the submersible detected “banging” sounds near the area where it disappeared, according to Rolling Stone.