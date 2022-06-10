Netflix and Bioware are teaming up for a new animated series titled “Dragon Age: Absolution.”

The series is set in Tevinter and features an ensemble of new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore, including elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons and other special surprises.

A teaser for “Dragon Age: Absolution” that was released Friday, which you can watch above, doesn’t give away many details — but teases plenty of action and lore from the award-winning video games.

Since debuting in 2009, the video-game franchise has brought players into the world of Thedas with rich stories, unforgettable characters, and beautiful and deadly locales to discover.

The next upcoming Dragon Age game, “Dragon Age: Dreadwolf,” will be a single-player-focused experience that further builds on this adventure.

Mairghread Scott will showrun the upcoming series, which is produced by Red Dog Culture House.

“Dragon Age: Absolution” will begin streaming in December 2022.