Chris Pratt is out for bloody revenge in the new full-length trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s “The Terminal List.” The streamer released the expanded look at the upcoming series on Wednesday ahead of all eight episodes debuting on Prime Video July 1.

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, “The Terminal List” follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. As we’ve learned from years of action thrillers, that’s a big no-no that is sure to land the bad guys in our hero’s crosshairs. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves. Classic set up.

In addition to Pratt, the series stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, Alexis Louder, Arturo Castro, Marco Rodríguez, among others.

This is not the first time Pratt has fronted a splashy Prime Video release. The streamer delivered the star’s action sci-fi blockbuster film “The Tomorrow War,” which it acquired from Paramount and Skydance for a hefty $200 million, during the pandemic. The film drew a healthy 2.41 million U.S. households during its July 4th holiday weekend rollout last year, according to streaming analytics firm Samba TV. It was also the second most-watched subscription video on demand title from June 28 to July 4 with 1.23 billion minutes of viewership in the U.S., per Nielsen.

“The Terminal List” is executive produced by Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films (“The Equalizer,” “Training Day”), and writer/showrunner David DiGilio. Carr also serves as executive producer, as does writer Daniel Shattuck. “The Terminal List” is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.