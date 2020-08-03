Netflix in Talks to Acquire Amy Adams Thriller ‘The Woman in the Window’ From 20th Century

Joe Wright directs the film that was meant to open this summer

| August 3, 2020 @ 1:27 PM Last Updated: August 3, 2020 @ 2:03 PM

Netflix is finalizing a deal to acquire the rights to “The Woman in the Window,” the Amy Adams thriller directed by Joe Wright that was meant to open this summer from 20th Century Studios, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

The movie is completed and was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s unclear when Netflix would plan to release the film.

In its latest reshuffle of its release slate, Disney had left “The Woman in the Window” without a release date, even though it was originally meant to open on May 15.

Also Read: Disney Removes 'Mulan' From Slate, Pushes 'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' Films Back One Year

“The Woman in the Window” is based on a novel by Daniel Mallory, who writes under the pseudonym A.J. Finn, and echoes Alfred Hitchcock’s classic “Rear Window.”

Adams plays an agoraphobic child psychologist who befriends a neighbor (Julianne Moore) across the street from her New York City brownstone. She then witnesses her new friend brutally attacked by her husband (Gary Oldman) and subsequently go missing. But when she reports her friend’s disappearance to the police, it’s revealed that the woman she thinks she knows and saw disappear is a different woman (Jennifer Jason Leigh) entirely. It ends up leading to a big conspiracy that makes her question her own sanity.

Tracy Letts adapted the novel for the screen, and Joe Wright directs the film that also stars Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell and Brian Tyree Henry. Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas produced.

Check out the first trailer for “The Woman in the Window” above.

Deadline first reported the news.

