Netflix Promotes Nick Nesbitt to Studio Film Team VP

Netflix has promoted Nick Nesbitt to vice president of the Studio Film Team at Netflix, according to an individual with knowledge.

In his new role, Nesbitt, who previously was a director of the team, will oversee the group’s overall deals. The Studio Film Team is run by Ori Marmur and Kira Goldberg.

Under Nesbitt, Netflix has produced several successful films and established strong relationships with filmmakers such as the collaboration with producer Ram Bergman on Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” as well as the “Extraction” franchise and “The Gray Man” with The Russo Brothers.

Nesbitt will oversee Netflix’s lineup of films, which includes “Beverly Hills Cop Axel Foley” featuring Eddie Murphy, “The Electric State” with Mille Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, “Leave The World Behind” starring Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali, directed by Sam Esmail, “Damsel” starring Millie Bobby Brown, and the “Spy Kids” reboot directed by Robert Rodriguez.

Deadline first reported the news about Nesbitt’s promotion.