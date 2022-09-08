When you wish upon a star, endless adaptations of a classic folktale are possible, and the latest rendition of “Pinocchio” comes from director Robert Zemeckis. The Academy Award-winning director guides his live-action retelling of a wooden puppet who wishes to become a real boy. The original tale was written by Carlo Collodi in the late 19th century and was, of course, famously adapted by Disney in animated form in 1940.

Guillermo del Toro also has an animated version of “Pinocchio” coming to Netflix at the end of this year, with Ewan McGregor voicing Jiminy Cricket.

Fans of Zemeckis or the story may be wondering how to watch Disney’s new live-action remake of “Pinocchio.” We have the details below.

When Does Disney’s New “Pinocchio” Come Out?

The 2022 reimagined story from Zemeckis arrives Sept. 8.

Is “Pinocchio” Streaming or in Theaters?

This iteration of “Pinocchio” premieres exclusively on Disney+, so it will be streaming but is not playing in theaters. You can also stream the 1940 version of “Pinocchio” on Disney+.

Who Is in the New “Pinocchio” Cast?

Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood-carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is conscientious Jiminy Cricket, who accompanies Pinocchio on his journey. Cynthia Erivo appears as the Blue Fairy and Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John. Luke Evans is The Coachman. Sofia the Seagull (Lorraine Bracco) is a new character in this classic story.

What is Disney’s New “Pinocchio” About?

The plot of this 2022 retelling will mirror the 1940 original, with a magical Blue Fairy granting the wooden puppet Pinocchio’s wish to turn into a real boy. Gepetto carves Pinocchio out of wood and acts as his father both before and after his transformation. Pinnochio’s adventures lead him to some sticky situations, involving a Coachman (Luke Evans), Honest John (Keegan Michael-Key) and a new character Sofia the Seagull (Lorraine Bracco).