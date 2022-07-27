Netflix has dropped the teaser trailer for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” the stop-motion animation film based on the classic story of the wooden puppet boy Pinocchio from the Oscar-winning master behind “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “The Shape of Water.”

Guillermo del Toro’s take on Pinocchio is naturally far darker, introducing us to the wooden boy’s cricket conscience that is hardly as dapper as Disney’s Jiminy Cricket. But the first trailer has a lot of heart and fantasy, too; del Toro aims to tell “a story you may think you know, but you don’t.” Here’s the full synopsis, per Netflix:

Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion film directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.

Officially titled “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” the film is directed by both del Toro and Mark Gustafson. It also features a voice cast that includes Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto and introducing Gregory Mann as Pinocchio. Other cast includes Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

The director has said for years that telling the story of Pinocchio has been something of a passion project for him, and “Pinocchio” represents del Toro’s first real foray into animation.

Netflix has also revealed that this “Pinocchio” will debut on its service in December of this year. Check out the first trailer above.