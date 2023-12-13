New Regency promoted Natalie Lehmann to president of Motion Pictures and Television. The executive will continue to report to New Regency chairman and CEO Yariv Milchan, who announced the promotion Wednesday.

“Over the last seven years with New Regency, Natalie has proven time and time again she is one of the best in the business. With strength in both creative and strategic thinking, she’s been able to consistently produce both marquee projects and surprise breakout hits,” Milchan said in a statement. “With Natalie’s expanded role, New Regency will continue its track record of producing top-quality films and series.”

Lehmann joined New Regency in 2017 and has overseen production on films like the Academy Award-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the breakout horror hit “Barbarian.” Prior to joining New Regency, Lehmann worked at Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment and Broadway Video, after launching her career at UTA.

“It’s an honor to build on the creative and commercial work we have produced at New Regency. I’m so proud to look back on all we’ve been able to accomplish since I first joined in early 2017, and I look forward to continuing to work with Yariv and the rest of the excellent New Regency team, as well as our many creative and business partners, to keep making best in class films and television series,” Lehmann said.

Lehmann will oversee a 2024 slate that includes Steve McQueen’s World War II film “Blitz” for Apple Original Films, the crime epic “The Bikeriders” starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy that will be released by Focus next summer and a TV adaptation of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” starring and cowritten by Donald Glover for Amazon’s Prime Video.