American Girl Movie in the Works From Mattel Films, Paramount and Temple Hill Entertainment

After the massive success of “Barbie” this summer, Mattel Films, Paramount and Temple Hill Entertainment are transitioning to an equally popular doll line: American Girl. All three studios will produce the film with Paramount distributing.

The trio announced they are developing a live-action feature film based on the historical dolls and have selected “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” director Lindsey Anderson Beer to direct and write the screenplay. A source connected with the project told TheWrap talks started before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Still immensely popular now, the American Girl dolls hold a particular place in the hearts of millennial women., featuring a trove of young ladies from different historical eras ranging from the Great Depression to the founding of America. Outside of the dolls, and their various accessories, each was accompanied by a book detailing the character’s backstory and their place in history. Their most recent dolls have looked at millennial and 2000s-era girls.

“American Girl is a beloved franchise, rich in history and storytelling with millions of devoted fans. Through dolls, books, live experiences, and television movies, the brand has captured hearts for decades. We are excited to continue Mattel Films’ momentum and collaborate with Paramount Pictures, Temple Hill Entertainment, and Lindsey Anderson Beer to bring American Girl to life on the big screen,” said Robbie Brenner, President of Mattel Films, in a prepared statement.

“Growing up, my sister and I were American Girl girls. I had Kirsten, and she had Molly. They didn’t feel like dolls to play with, rather real people whose worlds we got to imagine ourselves in,” said director Beer. “They are historically accurate toys and accessories that feature elaborate and immersive backstories uniquely suited to bring to screen. I am so excited to tell a story that tackles the issues of girlhood in a real and compelling way, and proud to partner with Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures, and Temple Hill to create the American Girl movie I have wanted to see since childhood.”

It’s clear Mattel wants to stay in the toy game. As of July 2023, Mattel Films was in active development on films based on toys ranging from Major Matt Mason to Hot Wheels. They currently have a “Masters of the Universe” reboot from “The Lost City” filmmakers Adam and Aaron Nee coming. Director Lena Dunham is currently working on a Polly Pocket movie starring Lily Collins, while actor Daniel Kaluuya is working on an A24-esque Barney the dinosaur movie.