Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” took the top prize from the New York Film Critics Circle on Thursday, picking up the Best Film trophy while Christopher Nolan was named Best Director for “Oppenheimer.”

Lily Gladstone won Best Actress for “Flower Moon,” while “Oppenheimer” also picked up Best Cinematography for Hoyte van Hoytema’s work on the epic drama.

Best Actor went to Franz Rogowski for “Passages,” while Da’Vine Joy Randolph took Best Supporting Actress for “The Holdovers” and Charles Melton was named Best Supporting Actor for “May December.”

Founded in 1935, the New York Film Critics Circle is the oldest critics group in the country. The NYFCC’s membership includes critics from daily and weekly newspapers, magazines and online publications.

“As always, the members of the NYFCC have chosen an outstanding, exciting slate of winners. I can’t wait to honor them all at our annual dinner in January,” said NYFCC Chair Matt Singer of ScreenCrush in a statement.

See the full list below.

Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Film
“Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Director
Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best Screenplay
Samy Burch, “May December”

Best Actress
Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Actor
Franz Rogowski, “Passages”

Best Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Supporting Actor
Charles Melton, “May December”

Best Foreign Language Film
“Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Cinematography
Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”

Best Nonfiction Film
“Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros”

Best First Film
“Past Lives”

Best Animated Film
“The Boy and the Heron”

Special Awards
Karen Cooper for her five decades of creative leadership as director of Film Forum

Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

    This Flower Moon was the worst movie I have ever seen. Long and drawn out. Torture 3hrs sitting through this. How anyone could give the horrible movie any awards is beyond me.

