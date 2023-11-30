Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” took the top prize from the New York Film Critics Circle on Thursday, picking up the Best Film trophy while Christopher Nolan was named Best Director for “Oppenheimer.”

Lily Gladstone won Best Actress for “Flower Moon,” while “Oppenheimer” also picked up Best Cinematography for Hoyte van Hoytema’s work on the epic drama.

Best Actor went to Franz Rogowski for “Passages,” while Da’Vine Joy Randolph took Best Supporting Actress for “The Holdovers” and Charles Melton was named Best Supporting Actor for “May December.”

Founded in 1935, the New York Film Critics Circle is the oldest critics group in the country. The NYFCC’s membership includes critics from daily and weekly newspapers, magazines and online publications.

“As always, the members of the NYFCC have chosen an outstanding, exciting slate of winners. I can’t wait to honor them all at our annual dinner in January,” said NYFCC Chair Matt Singer of ScreenCrush in a statement.

See the full list below.

Best Film

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best Screenplay

Samy Burch, “May December”

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Actor

Franz Rogowski, “Passages”

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Supporting Actor

Charles Melton, “May December”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Cinematography

Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”

Best Nonfiction Film

“Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros”

Best First Film

“Past Lives”

Best Animated Film

“The Boy and the Heron”

Special Awards

Karen Cooper for her five decades of creative leadership as director of Film Forum