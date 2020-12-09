Netflix is catering to fans of both history and swearing with its latest series. The streaming service announced Wednesday that Nicolas Cage will host the six-episode “History of Swears,” which will explore the backstories of some of our favorite curse words.

The “loud and proudly profane” series, as described by Netflix, “explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of ‘F**k,’ ‘Sh*t,’ ‘B*tch,’ ‘D**k,’ ‘Pu**y’ and ‘Damn.'”

“History of Swears” will premiere on Netflix on Jan. 5, 2021.

Guest stars for the series include Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn and Isiah Whitlock Jr. (we’re pretty sure we know which word he wants to talk about).

Experts appearing on the series include Benjamin Bergen (PhD, cognitive scientist and author of “What the F”), Anne Charity Hudley (PhD, linguist and educator), Mireille Miller-Young (PhD and professor of feminist studies), Elvis Mitchell (film critic and host of “The Treatment” on KCRW), Melissa Mohr (PhD and author of “Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing”) and Kory Stamper (lexicographer and author of “Word By Word”).

“History of Swears” is produced by Funny or Die and B17 Entertainment. Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, and Beth Belew will executive produce for Funny Or Die; Brien Meagher and Rhett Bachner for B17 Entertainment. Bellamie Blackstone is showrunner.